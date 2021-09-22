Alex De la Iglesia Teases Season 2 of ’30 Coins’

Spanish genre auteur Alex de la Iglesia has tweeted a photo of himself in the center of Pedraza, the small town where his HBO Original Series “30 Coins” is set, with the caption “Coming back,” seemingly confirming that a second season of the horror series is on the way.

If there was any doubt as to the showrunner’s intentions, it was removed moments later when Pokeepsie Films, his own label which produced Season 1, retweeted the director, adding that “The Sheriff is Back in Town… Reward, 30 Coins…”

EL SHERIFF HA VUELTO A LA CIUDAD… https://t.co/MGBJ8Jhm4g — Pokeepsie Films (@pokeepsie_films) September 22, 2021

Season 1 of “30 Coins” was one of HBO’s biggest bets yet in Spain, enlisting an iconic filmmaker to write, direct and produce a series with an all-star cast, a large budget by Spanish standards and an international scope which saw the production shoot scenes in Spain, Italy and the U.S.

It turns on ex-boxer and disgraced priest Padre Vergara, who teams with local mayor Paco and veterinarian Elena to combat the combined forces of hell and a clandestine religious organization looking to collect the 30 pieces of silver Judas was paid after turning on Jesus in his final days.

The broadcaster was rewarded for their faith in the project, and “30 Coins” became one of the first Spanish series ever to be broadcast in prime time on HBO’s linear channel in the U.S. The series became a cult favorite in short order, and was similarly well received when it aired on HBO Latin America, eventually amassing a huge online following around the world.

Variety has reached out to HBO for confirmation.

