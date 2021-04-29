Asian Streamer Viu Sets ‘Hong Cheon Gi’ as Third Korean Original Series

Multi-territory Asian streaming service Viu is readying its third Korean-sourced original production. The period romantic fantasy “Hong Cheon Gi” will be launched in the third quarter of this year.

Based on a novel of the same name, the series tells the story of a woman artist with extraordinary aesthetic insight and skills who became the first female painter of the Dohwaseo (Korean Royal Academy of Painting). During her stay in the palace, she becomes embroiled in a love triangle with an officer well-versed in astronomy and meteorology who lost his sight in a childhood accident, and the Grand Prince Anpyeong who was an arts enthusiast.

It stars Kim Yoo Jung, best known for 2016 hit drama “Love in the Moonlight,” and male lead Ahn Hyo Seop (“Still 17,” “Abyss” and “Dr. Romantic 2”). Gong Myung (“The Bride of Habaek,” “Feel Good To Die,” “Be Melodramatic”) plays the role of the prince.

Acquired Korean drama was a successful launch strategy for PCCW-owned Viu, which now operates in 16 markets and claims 45 million monthly active users.

Latterly, Viu has become involved in Korean production. Its first original show was “River Where the Moon Rises.” Next will be “Doom At Your Service,” produced by CJ ENM / Dragon Studio, and releasing in May.

“Besides offering the widest selection of fresh Korean content, we are also investing heavily in original content so that our Viu-ers can get to watch the most highly anticipated Korean dramas first and exclusively on our platform as well as locally relevant Viu Original series produced out of some of our key markets like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia,” Virginia Lim, chief content officer, Viu.

The company confirmed that it is also commissioning a second season of Malaysian series “Black,” and is introducing “UBettina Wethu,” a South African adaptation of hit international comedy drama Ugly Betty.” The show is Viu’s first South African original. “UBettina Wethu” is about a smart and charming young woman from rural Hammanskraal who is determined to do whatever it takes to fulfil her ultimate dream of being in the fashion publishing business.

Also, upcoming and still in production, are three Thai drama series “Wannabe,” “My Coach” and “Agent Ghost.” “Wannabe” is a story about a group of millennials from different walks of life that cross paths. “My Coach” is a sports romance drama about a beautiful football coach who finds herself caught between two men as she embarks on a self-discovery journey. “Agent Ghost” is an action drama following the journey of a detective who joins the National Occult and Belief Division to catch the cult leader of the Eternal Bliss Society responsible for her family’s death.

Viu is also preparing its first Philippines original “Still.” Starring Asian pop diva Julie Anne San Jose, theater princess Gab Pangilinan and romantic balladeer Christian Bautista, “Still” tells the story of estranged friends as they find themselves stranded together during the lockdown.