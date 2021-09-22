‘Ray Donovan’: India’s Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati Team for ‘Rana Naidu’ Netflix Adaptation of Showtime Hit

Telugu-language cinema stars Venkatesh Daggubati (“Narappa”) and his nephew Rana Daggubati (“Baahubali”) will star in Netflix India crime drama series “Rana Naidu,” an adaptation of Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”

Produced by Locomotive Global Inc., the action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to person for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem.

The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Karan Anshuman (“Inside Edge”) is the showrunner and the director and Suparn Verma (“The Family Man”) will co-direct.

Rana Daggubati said: “It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging and new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon.”

“I cannot wait to work with Rana (Daggubati), we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on,” said Venkatesh Daggubati. “I am a huge fan of ‘Ray Donovan’ myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India said, “The series ‘Rana Naidu’ will be a thrilling Indian adaptation of a record breaking international show and will take the audience on a breathless ride with the dynamic duo.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Inc. and NETFLIX on this new version of ‘Rana Naidu’ (‘Ray Donovan’) for the Indian market,” said Roxanne Pompa, vice president, formats at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “It is remarkable to see the adaptation of the storylines and the transformation of the characters and how well they fit into the local landscape and culture.”

Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Inc. said: “Mounting a series of this magnitude for Netflix and with our top quality cast, showrunner, directors and production team is both a real privilege and an enormous responsibility for LGI. We are just getting rolling and cannot wait for the world to meet a new kind of Indian hero in ‘Rana Naidu'”