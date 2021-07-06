‘Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle’ to Premiere on HBO GO

WarnerMedia is to launch documentary series “Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle,” as an HBO Asia Original. Exploring the secretive epicenter of Asia’s illicit drug production, it will air from July 23, 2021 on regional streaming service HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The series follows the rise and demise of three infamous drug kingpins – known as ‘the Opium King,’ ‘The Mekong River Pirate’ and ‘The Playboy Drug Lord’ – in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

The show uses exclusive interviews with members of the drug lords’ inner circles, drug enforcement agents, and victims’ families, as well archive footage and immersive recreations.

In English, Thai, Burmese and Lao, the series was filmed on location in the so called ‘Golden Triangle’ region which straddles Thailand, Burma and China, as well as the U.S., Malaysia, Philippines and Australia. Produced by IFA Media, the series is directed by Robbie Bridgeman, Steve Chao and John Lam and executive produced by Dean Johnson.

“Traffickers” is the third HBO Asia Original documentary after the award-winning “The World Behind The Teenage Psychic” and “The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors.” With HBO Max yet to be launched in Asia, HBO GO is available in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

The streamer is also soon to screen HBO’s six-part, half-hour series “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes,” based on Ronan Farrow’s bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”