WarnerMedia Sets New Zealand’s ‘There is No I in Threesome’ as HBO Max Original

WarnerMedia has acquired “There Is No I in Threesome,” a New Zealand-made documentary about a couple exploring an open relationship, and set is as an HBO Max Original.

It will have its world premiere at the WarnerMedia Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival and begin streaming on Feb. 11, shortly before Valentine’s Day. A theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand is planned for later in the year.

“Threesome” is directed by Jan Oliver Lucks, who also co-wrote and stars in the film alongside co-writer Natalie Medlock. It was produced by Alexander Behse and Alex Reed.

The film received development assistance from the New Zealand Film Commission and Script-to-Screen. Production finance came from the NZFC, Monsoon Pictures International and with additional private equity. The HBO Max rights deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media and Autlook Film Sales.

The narrative follows a loving and freshly engaged couple who are maintaining a long-distance relationship. Sexually explorative, they choose to open up their relationship before getting married. And when relationship lines blur, the pair are forced to face the implications of their decision.

“Making this film over the last five years has been one wild, slippery, ride, offering a voyeuristic look at the fun to be had when opening up a relationship,” said director Jan Oliver Lucks.

“Working closely with an intimacy co-ordinator made the (filmmaking) process safe for everyone and ultimately resulted in more freedom of expression, rather than restriction, because it was all about trust and everyone involved respected that,” says producer Alex Reed.

“This is a highly personal film and having it release as an Original on HBO Max gives it the potential to trigger important conversations about the nature and complexity of 21st century relationships,” said NZFC CEO, Annabelle Sheehan.