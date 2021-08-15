Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia Star in Netflix India’s Quirky Romance ‘Plan A Plan B’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix India has revealed quirky romance “Plan A Plan B,” directed by Shashanka Ghosh (“Veere Di Wedding”).

The cast includes Riteish Deshmukh (“Marjaavaan”), Tamannaah Bhatia (“Baahubali”), Poonam Dhillon (“Jai Mummy Di”) and Kusha Kapila (“Ghost Stories”).

The film follows a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret, who cross paths, and explores if opposites coexist or attract.

The film is written by Rajat Arora (“The Dirty Picture”) and produced by Trilok Malhotra and K.R. Harish for India Stories Media & Entertainment (“Desert Tears”) and Arora’s Funk Your Blues Entertainment.

“I am very excited to announce ‘Plan A Plan B’ with Netflix,” Ghosh said. “It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them.”

“What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story,” said Deshmukh. “I can’t wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix.”

“This film is very special to me. Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start,” Bhatia added. “While her character is that of a matchmaker — making others fall in love, she doesn’t want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot. I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

The film adds to Netflix’s 40-strong India slate that was revealed in March.

Pratiksha Rao, director, films and licensing, Netflix India said: “We are thrilled to announce our coming-of-age romantic comedy, ‘Plan A Plan B,’ and to bring this entertaining film to our members in India and around the world.”