Paramount Plus Starts ‘Spreadsheet’ Sex Comedy in Australia

Production has now started on “Spreadsheet,” a sex comedy series that is among the first locally commissioned dramas for streaming platform Paramount Plus. The platform will launch in Australia from next month.

Starring UK actress Katherine Parkinson (“The IT Crowd,” “Doc Martin”), “Spreadsheet” features a cast that also includes Stephen Curry, Robbie Magasiva, Rowan Witt, Katrina Milosevic, Ryan Shelton, Zahra Newman, Tina Bursill and Richard Piper.

Produced by Northern Pictures in association with ITV Studios and created by Kala Ellis, “Spreadsheet” is an eight-part comedy series about a divorced, hectic mother-of-two (played by Parkinson) who is looking for sex without commitment.

With the help of her best friend, she develops a database of sex options, customized to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life. What Lauren didn’t expect was a slew of needy men, which apparently even a well-managed excel tracker can’t control.

Paramount Plus

Popular on Variety

“When you read an idea this fresh and laugh out loud funny from such an original voice as Kala Ellis, it very quickly gets into your system. Then when you add Katherine Parkinson and this sensational ensemble you know you’re really onto something. I can’t think of a better first original commission for Paramount Plus,” said head of drama and production, Rick Maier in a statement.

Northern Pictures executive producer and head of scripted, Catherine Nebauer, said: “Director, Darren Ashton and creator-writer Kala Ellis have worked closely together to create the perfect blend of comedy, drama and spice, which only Katherine Parkinson can deliver.”

“Spreadsheet” received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Launching on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and priced at A$8.99 ($6.74) per month, Paramount Plus subscribers will have access to more than 20,000 hours of content in the first year.