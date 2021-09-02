‘Line of Duty’ Star Martin Compston’s First Look in Amazon’s ‘The Rig’ Revealed – Global Bulletin

FIRST LOOK

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the first look for its upcoming six-part series “The Rig.” The series stars Martin Compston (“Line of Duty”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”), Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”), Calvin Demba (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”) and Mark Bonnar (“Line of Duty”).

Emily Hampshire – “The Rig” Amazon Prime Video

“The Rig” follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through. The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. Soon, the crew will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.

Produced by Wild Mercury Productions, the series was created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (“Line of Duty,” “Bodyguard”). The series filmed in Scotland at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh.

ACQUISITION

U.K.-based iGeneration Studios has acquired Komixx Entertainment Group, producer of Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” movie series. Komixx Group CEO Ed Glauser will lead iGeneration Studios, whose headquarters will remain in London.

The new group’s existing operations in London and Los Angeles are rebranding to iGeneration Studios.

Komixx Entertainment in Australia will continue to be headed by MD Amanda Morrison.

iGeneration Studios has secured third-party investment from asset and investment management firm MediaNet Partners. The company has confirmed the appointment of former Walt Disney and Sony Pictures senior executive Lawrence Aldridge as president of its U.S. operations.

APPOINTMENTS

WarnerMedia has appointed Audrey Wee as the physical production lead for its regional entertainment content in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. She joins a recently reorganized team that also includes Lee May-Yi as the unscripted entertainment lead and Garon De Silva as scripted lead. Wee returns to WarnerMedia after a three-year stint at Netflix and will be expected to execute the creative vision of HBO Asia Originals, while ensuring productions are carried out on-budget and in compliance with health and safety, legal and technological standards. She previously worked on HBO original shows including the Taiwanese drama “The Teenage Psychic S2” and the Indian documentary “The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors.” – Patrick Frater

Audrey Wee WarnerMedia

Sophie von Uslar has taken charge as MD at Hager Moss Film, succeeding Kirsten Hager. Sabine Wenath-Merki and Katja Kessler, along with von Uslar, will look after the creative division. The executive comes from Constantin Television, she was most recently responsible for feature film “Jackpot, and, along with Oliver Berben, the high-end series “We Children of Banhof Zoo.” Sophie von Uslar will continue to be a producer.

Sophie von Uslar Hager Moss Film

Former National Geographic executive Geoff Daniels has joined documentary production company Nutopia as executive vice president of unscripted entertainment. Based in the U.S., he will work across production, marketing and talent liaison, reporting to Nutopia founder and CEO Jane Root. Among upcoming Nutopia projects are “African Queens” for Netflix, with Jada Pinkett Smith and “Limitless” with Chris Hemsworth. – KJ Yossman

DISTRIBUTION

Sky has acquired “Mass,” which bowed at Sundance earlier this year and will play at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and will release it in cinemas and on Sky Cinema in 2022 across the U.K. and Ireland. It is produced by Fran Kranz (“Dollhouse,” “Cabin in the Woods”), who makes his debut as writer-director.

The film looks at two sets of parents, who years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward and examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

It stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”), Martha Plimpton (“The Goonies”) and Tony award winner Reed Birney (“House of Cards”).