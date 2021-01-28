Israeli Faith and Relationship Drama ‘Unchained’ Heads to Australia’s SBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Trending Israeli-made drama series “Unchained” has been picked up for exclusive distribution in Australia by state-backed cultural platform Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).

The series delves into the clash between religious tradition and the modern world, in particular the area of divorce. Many Orthodox Jewish women experience difficulties when they are denied a Jewish divorce by their estranged husbands.

The show stars Aviv Alush (“Beauty And The Baker”) as a rabbi tasked with acting as both detective and psychologist for women whose husbands either refuse to divorce them or have disappeared. The rabbi will go to any lengths to get justice and free the women from the prison of an unwanted relationship. However, his world begins to crumble when he realizes that his own wife is going through a crisis of faith, and she is feeling trapped by the strict rules of Jewish orthodoxy.

“Unchained” was created by Joseph Madmoni, Tamar Kay, and David Ofek, produced by United Studios of Israel, and premiered on Israeli public broadcast network, Kan 11.

Rights deals are handled by production and distribution company, ADD Content Agency. The show had its European market premiere at Series Mania in 2020 as part of the International Panorama section.

SBS is a broadcast group with a multilingual and multicultural remit. As such it that operates with a hybrid business model and derives about 80% of its funding from the Australian federal government. It operates five linear TV channels, seven radio networks and the SBS On Demand video streaming service. “Unchained” is destined to launch on SBS On Demand in the next few months.