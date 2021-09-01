Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Netflix

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has signed a multi-year partnership with Netflix, which will kick off with two series.

As revealed by Variety, “Queen of the Hill,” set in the 1960s, chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change their city forever.

“Dabba Cartel” is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel.

Excel also has “Eternally Confused And Eager For Love,” which is in the teen romance space, in the works.

Excel is the banner behind cult classic “Dil Chahta Hai” along with “Rock On,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” “Lakshya,” “Toofaan” and the Don franchise.

The company also has an existing relationship with Amazon Prime Video. Upcoming projects for Amazon include Reema Kagti’s “Fallen,” starring Sonakshi Sinha (“Mission Mangal”) as a police officer, which is in post. The second season of International Emmy-nominated drama “Made in Heaven” is in the works, as is the third season of cricket-themed “Inside Edge,” which is also Emmy nominated. The third season of hinterland crime drama “Mirzapur” is also in the making. “Dongri to Dubai,” the series adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s Mumbai mafia book of the same name, directed by Shujaat Saudagar (“Rock on 2”) is 50% shot.

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India, said: “We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time.”

Sidhwani and Akhtar said: “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world.”

Excel began operations with “Dil Chahta Hai,” directed by Akhtar, in 2001. “Jee Le Zaraa,” Akhtar’s keenly anticipated return to direction, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, will start shooting in 2022.