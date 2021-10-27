Excel Swims in Streaming Deals

Excel Entertainment has signed a multi-year partnership with Netflix, which will kick off with two series. “Queen of the Hill,” set in the 1960s, chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change their city forever. “Dabba Cartel” is a story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel.

Excel’s existing relationship with Amazon Prime Video continues with Reema Kagti’s “Fallen,” starring Sonakshi Sinha (“Mission Mangal”) as a police officer, and “Dongri to Dubai,” the series adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s Mumbai mafia book of the same name, directed by Shujaat Saudagar (“Rock on 2”). The second season of Intl. Emmy-nominated drama “Made in Heaven” is in the works, as is the third season of sports drama “Inside Edge,” which is also Emmy nominated. The third season of hinterland crime drama “Mirzapur” is also in the making.

Excel is also working on concepts that go beyond catering to the Indian diaspora, for a global audience. “That’s what the next phase is right now, we are also putting stuff into development, which is going to be certain stories we think can be told from India, and not necessarily only targeted to our diaspora,” says Ritesh Sidhwani.

“We have to figure out what our strengths are and somehow present that to the world, which is why I think ‘Mirzapur’ actually is a great example and ‘Made in Heaven’ is a great example, of that kind of thing,” says Farhan Akhtar. “I think as creative people, the only thing that you can do is focus on quality. That’s all you can do, the rest will hopefully do itself.”