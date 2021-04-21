Catchplay Snares Former HBO Asia Chief Jonathan Spink as Principal Advisor

Jonathan Spink, former CEO of HBO Asia, has joined Asian regional streaming operation Catchplay as its principal advisor.

The Taiwan-based company was founded in 2007 as a local distributor. In the last five years it moved into streaming and now operates Catchplay Plus in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia. It claims a “membership base” of over 7 million. Paying subscription data is not disclosed.

The company has branded partnerships with HBO Go in Taiwan and with BBC First in Taiwan and Indonesia. Recent moves to provide early access to movies have included WarnerMedia’s “Wonder Woman 1984” and Korean action movie, “Seobok” which will be exclusively available on Catchplay Plus in Indonesia just one week after its theatrical premiere.

“Catchplay has been at the forefront of some of the best original programming produced in recent years and I’m delighted to offer any assistance I can in the next chapter of their evolution,” said Spink in a prepared statement. Earlier this week, it confirmed its participation in three-way co-production “Trinity of Shadows,” alongside WarnerMedia and HKTVE.

Spink departed from HBO in late 2019, as part of the corporate reorganization under new owner AT&T. “(Spink’s) leadership has been greatly admired in the industry. We also share a very similar, practical mindset for the business which has led to our friendship and business partnership over the years. I believe his wealth of knowledge and insights from the 16 years of experience in the region will be a tremendous boost for us in shaping strategic direction and seeking growth opportunities,” said Catchplay Group CEO Daphne Yang.

In mid-2020, with the financial backing of Taiwan’s TAICCA, Catchplay established Screenworks Asia, a production arm that aims to deliver 100 hours of premium, Mandarin-language films, drama series and factual entertainment per year.