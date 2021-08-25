‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ First Look and Teaser Revealed by Netflix India

Netflix India has revealed a first look and trailer for “Call My Agent: Bollywood,” the Indian adaptation of popular French series “Dix Pour Cent.”

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. In the show, four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder.

It is written by Abbas and Hussein Dalal (“Jawaani Jaaneman”) and directed by Shaad Ali (“Bunty Aur Babli”).

The cast includes Aahana Kumra (“Lipstick Under My Burkha”), Ayush Mehra (“Please Find Attached”), Rajat Kapoor (“Kadakh”) and Soni Razdan (“Yours Truly”) in the lead roles. In addition, a host of Bollywood stars will play cameos as themselves.

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India said: “We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of ‘Dix Pour Cent,’ a French comedy drama series that has a huge following on Netflix. ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is an Indian twist with a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvelous cast making it a delightful watch.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said: “At Applause, it has been our endeavor to curate and create the best stories from across the world. ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colorful world of Bollywood through humor and heartwarming emotions.”

“Dix Pour Cent” has spawned several adaptations. The Turkish version “Menajerimi Ara,” produced by Ay Yapim aired on Star TV. A British version is under production for Amazon Prime Video, while a South Korean version is being developed by Studio Dragon.