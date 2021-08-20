WME Sports Hires Texas Rangers’ Joe Januszewski to Run Property Representation

WME Sports announced that Joe Januszewski will join the agency as senior vice president and division head of the full-service global property solutions team.

In his new position, Januszewski will be in charge of naming rights deals, premium hospitality offerings and suite sales strategies for the sports teams, leagues and organizations around the world. His tenure begins Aug. 30.

Before this hire, Januszewski was the Texas Rangers’ executive vice president and chief revenue and marketing officer. He was with the baseball team for 10 years and oversaw projects such as a $1.2 billion new ballpark plus naming rights, partnerships, premium and ticket sales and marketing and business analytics. Januszewski has also previously worked with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group as well as the San Diego Padres.

“Joe is a strategic executive uniquely capable of delivering bespoke solutions on a global scale,” said Karen Brodkin, co-head of WME Sports and executive vice president of content strategy and development at Endeavor. “He and his team will collaborate closely with Endeavor Analytics, On Location, 160over90, IMG’s media and events business and WME more broadly to bring the full power of the Endeavor network to bear for our clients as we continue to invest in becoming the industry standard for property representation.”

“I have been so impressed with the people and properties Endeavor leadership has brought on board the past few years,” said Januszewski. “There is tremendous opportunity both domestically and globally in the professional sports space. I am looking forward to diving into the market head first and helping WME Sports to grow and win. I cannot wait to get started.”