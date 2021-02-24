Tiger Woods ‘Awake, Responsive and Recovering in Hospital Room,’ Says Latest Update

Injured golf star Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” according to a statement posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday night.

Woods had a major car accident on Tuesday morning. After being admitted to hospital, he has “undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle,” the statement noted.

“Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma centre,” said Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO at the hospital.

“Communicated open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling,” Mahajan added.

“He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hotel room,” said the statement and goes on to thank the hospital staff, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department, before requesting privacy for the injured sporting legend.

During a press conference held by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there was no “evidence of impairment” when deputies arrived on the scene. L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby also clarified that the “jaws of life” were not used to extract Woods from the car, but rather a halligan tool and an axe. Though Villanueva did not know the exact speed Woods was driving, he said that it was a “greater speed than normal.”