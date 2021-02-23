Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Major Car Accident, Jaws of Life Used to Remove Him From Vehicle

Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after being involved in car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Woods was the only person in the car, which flipped over and sustained “major damage,” according to the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department. Responders had to use the jaws of life to extract him from the vehicle. No other cars or people were involved in the crash.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 a.m., LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department tweeted in a statement.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The accident is under investigation.

More to come.