Olympics Shocker: Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka Both Out

In a shocking turn of events, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, both superstar athletes expected to go far in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, have exited the Games within several hours of each other.

Biles, regarded as one of the best gymnasts of all time, had to withdraw from the Games due to a medical issue, according to USA Gymnastics.

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Osaka, a rising star in the tennis world who helped light the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony, made a shocking exit after her third-round tournament loss to Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic.

