MMA Star Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Former mixed martial arts and social media star Jake Paul was victorious Sunday in a boxing match with Tyron Woodley, continuing Paul’s attempt to prove that he can make it as a professional boxer. He won by a split decision in the eight round contest.

The three judges delivered scorecards: 77-75 Paul; 77-75-Woodley; 78-74 Paul.

The fight took place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Boxing analysis website Compubox said that Paul landed 71 punches compared with 52 for Woodley.

CBS commentator Brian Campbell called the fight 78-73 in favor of Paul and said that while the fight went the full distance, Woodley had failed to make Paul pay for his inexperience. “Jake Paul survives and advances,” was Campbell’s verdict.

Paul, who rose to fame on the now-defunct social media platform Vine before transitioning to YouTube, is undefeated in his professional boxing career. He first defeated British YouTuber AnEsonGib, knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson and then triumphed over former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

“In 4 days I fight for more than what’s at the surface level,” Paul said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I fight for my family, my friends, my coaches, my city, my dog, for shadow, for history, a greater purpose, and for respect. Sunday August 29th the world will see what I’m made of.”

Woodley, also known as “The Chosen One,” won a UFC title in 2016 and defended it four times. Of his 27 MMA matches, he has won 19 and lost seven.

“I’m gonna be faster. I’m going to be stronger,” Woodley said in a video on Showtime’s official Instagram. “I’m the alpha man, I’m the lion in the jungle. Anything I wanna do, I’m gonna do.”

Prior to the fight, members from Paul’s and Woodley’s teams had to be broken up after a physical altercation spawned after “Woodley heard a member of Paul’s team talking trash to Woodley’s mother, Deborah,” according to ESPN.

The event also included an undercard featuring Amanda Serrano against Yamileth Mercado, Daniel Dubois versus Joe Cusumano, Ivan Baranchyk against Montana Love and Tommy Fury versus Anthony Taylor.