Cleveland Indians Change Name to Guardians, With Help From Tom Hanks

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians/Twitter

Baseball’s longstanding Cleveland Indians franchise announced Friday it would drop the name by which it has been known for decades and adopt the new moniker, Guardians, making it the latest big-league sports team to change its a title that is seen as denigrating to a certain part of the population.

The team announced its decision in a short video narrated by actor Tom Hanks that was distributed via social media.

More to come….

