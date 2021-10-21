WME Sports Signs Gonzaga University Freshman Chet Holmgren for Exclusive NIL Representation

WME Sports, a division of leading entertainment agency WME, has signed Gonzaga University freshman Chet Holmgren for exclusive NIL representation. The 7-foot college baller, who is currently studying business at school, will join WME Sports’ roster of athletes, coaches and front office personnel. More broadly, Holmgren will be one of the many artists, content creators and stars across literature, digital media, film, food, music, television, theater and sports overseen by WME.

“We are proud to be aligned with such a unique young man at this exciting moment in time,” said WME Sports’ Carlos Fleming.

Though only in his first year as a Gonzaga Bulldog at the Washington state private Catholic university, Holmgren is a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2021 class as ranked by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. He has numerous accolades already under his belt, including the following: 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, 2021 Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, McDonald’s 2021 All-American Award, 2021 McDonald’s Morgan Wootten Boys Basketball Player of the Year, 2021 Naismith Prep Player of the Year, 2021 MaxPreps National Player of the Year, 2021 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year, 2021 Mr. Basketball USA and 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year.

While studying at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Holmgren won four state championships and finished his high school career with 1,567 points, 964 rebounds and 456 blocked shots, finishing with a 128-15 record. The summer before entering college, Holmgren was the FIBA U-19 World Cup MVP and won a gold medal with Team USA, for which he was Team Captain. He also volunteered for his community, including his local Boys & Girls Club.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs of the West Coast Conference were ranked the No. 1 team in the country in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll released this past Tuesday. Holmgren is projected to be a top pick in the NBA’s 2022 draft, which is set to take place next June.