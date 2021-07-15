The PS5 Is Finally Restocked: Here’s Where and How to Buy One Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After two weeks without the Playstation 5, GameStop and Walmart have finally restocked the coveted console, with other retailers expected to follow suit.

GameStop’s fresh order from Sony, which follows Best Buy’s re-stock on Wednesday, is exclusive to Power Up Rewards Pro members. It’s not confirmed whether the new stock will be available to the general public today, meaning it might be worth it to invest in a Pro membership for $15 a month to get immediate access to the restock. The membership includes perks like like a Game Informer subscription, a $5 reward coupons per month and a 10% extra trade credit on games and accessories.

Like all previous GameStop PS5 drops, the console is being bundled with additional items. The PS5 Bundle ($739) comes with the traditional console, in addition to an extra DualSense controller, a $50 GameStop gift card and two recent PS5 game releases: “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.” The Digital Edition Bundle ($599), which has since sold out, comes with an extra DualSense controller, a 12-month subscription to Playstation Plus, a $50 Playstation Store gift card and a $20 GameStop gift card, in addition to a digital edition console.

Walmart’s package comes with the Sony console and an extra DuelSense wireless controller, for a higher price of $1,061. Target’s restock is already sold out, so you’ll want to get your hands on any one of these bundles fast.

If you’re able to snag one in time, make sure to check out our roundup of the best video games to play on your new console. If you don’t get your hands on the PS5, GameStop is also offering a bundle deal on their XBox Series X, including the Xbox console, an extra wireless controller, “F1 2021,” a $20 GameStop gift card, and a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate membership.

