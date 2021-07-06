Spike Lee Collabs with Montblanc for Limited-Edition Writing Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Montblanc is celebrating Spike Lee this week with a limited-edition writing collection inspired by the legendary filmmaker. The product release comes at an apt time, considering Lee is making history this week at Cannes Film Festival, where he will be the first-ever Black president of the jury.

The special-edition set is inspired by Lee’s own creative upbringing in Brooklyn, New York in the 1960s, and features a special version of Montblanc’s iconic Meisterstück 146 fountain pen, designed with the director’s signature round, thick-rimmed glasses in vibrant purple.

The luxury pen, which was first introduced in 1924, is made with precious black resin with ruthenium-coated fittings, made even more remarkable by Lee’s own signature etched into the 14k gold nib. The set also comes with a fine leather notebook, touting the same purple eyewear design, along with special purple ink. The collection, which retails for $1,065, is limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, meaning you’ll want to get your hands on it fast before it sells out.

The product release is part of Montblanc’s “What Moves You, Makes You” campaign, which celebrates the idea that success is rooted in the ability to make meaningful change. Lee starred in the brand campaign video that came out last year, which couples vintage footage of Brooklyn with shots of Lee putting pen to paper in his studio, while recalling his upbringing in New York. The campaign also features two other “Mark Makers,” actors Taron Egerton and Chen Kun.

