Head to the Beach in Style With Pink Floyd-Inspired Towels

Your next trip to the beach is going to look a lot groovier thanks to Slowtide’s latest collaboration with Pink Floyd.

The high-end towel company’s capsule collection, which dropped today, features a wide range of beach towels and blankets designed with the iconic rock band’s psychedelic album art imagery. From the iconic “Dark Side of the Moon” prism graphic to the wonderfully weird sculptural images from “Division Bells,” the pieces pay tribute to each of the band’s beloved albums, in addition to the memorable artwork designed by longtime collaborator Storm Thorgerson.

“I am very excited to see this partnership come to life. Not only did Pink Floyd’s album ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ leave a lasting impression on me from my teenage years but their iconic album cover art lends itself perfectly to our towels and blankets,” Slowtide co-founder Dario Phillips said in a statement. “It’s always refreshing to see psychedelic album artwork get reintroduced to new mediums.”

Like all of Slowtide’s pieces, each towel is made out of 100% sustainably sourced materials. The collection’s oversized beach towels are constructed out of cotton velour and fit up to two people, while their smaller woven options are made out of absorbent and super soft woven cotton. Plus, the collection includes a cozy fleece blanket to keep warm with friends while sipping Modelos beachside.

Prices range from $39.95 – $44.05, and are available exclusively on Slowtide. Check out our favorite pieces below:

Dark Side Beach Towel

Courtesy of Slowtide

This oversized beach blanket, designed with the cover of Pink Floyd’s seminal 1973 album “Dark Side of the Moon,” is made out of super soft cotton velour and fits up to two people. The infamous prism graphic is imprinted with reactive dye to prevent fading, while hanging loops at each corner make for easy storage. If you aren’t in the market for a towel, you can opt for the same design on this cozy fleece blanket.

Division Bells Beach Towel

Pink Floyd x Slowtide Courtesy of Slowtide

Outside of “Dark Side,” “Division Bells” might boast some of the most memorable Pink Floyd album art. Conceived by longtime collaborator Storm Thorgerson, the original cover looks like a painting but is actually a photo of two large metal heads that Thorgerson erected in the middle of a field. This woven towel features stylized images of the distinct profiles for a funky, monochromatic design perfect for a beach trip or post-shower dry.

Algie Beach Towel

Courtesy of Slowtide

Get a pop of color with this bright pink towel, imprinted with Pink Floyd’s one-of-a-kind inflatable pig Algie, which famously flew over England in 1976 to drop and promote the band’s album “Animals.” The floating pig, which is also showcased on the album’s cover, has remained one of the band’s most distinct graphics in the years since.

Miro Quick-Dry Towel

Courtesy of Slowtide

This quick-dry towel is made from 100% post-consumer waste, primarily plastic water bottles. Aside from its sustainable materials, it also makes a stylish beach accessory, touting Joan Miro’s famous kaleidoscopic artwork featured on “Dark Side of the Moon.”

