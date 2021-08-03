These Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Deals Are All Less Than $100: From Tom Ford to Gucci

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s only few days left before Nordstrom’s anniversary sale comes to a close, but there’s still dozens of deals to get your hands on. And the retail behemoth didn’t hold back on the beauty space for their huge annual sale this year.

In addition to slashing prices off coveted items, like PMD’s premium facial cleanser and the T3 hair dryer, Nordstrom is also offering a wide array of beauty exclusive value sets for unbeatable prices on everything from Jo Malone and Gucci fragrances to Tom Ford eyeshadow and lipstick.

Here are the best Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals — all under $100 — to snag before the annual sale closes out on Aug. 8

33% Off T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer

The T3 hair dryer uses IonAir technology to dry hair fast with minimal frizz. The best part of the T3 are its customizable options which allow for the right speed and heat combinations for any hair style and texture. Plus, it’s more than $50 off right now.

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Body Oil

This limited edition set features two shades of Tom Ford’s best-selling body oils, that give off a natural-looking color and shimmer for a summer glow. In addition to a sun-kissed hue, it also offers a captivating fragrance of white florals and amber sandalwood.

Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body and Hand Wash

Treat yourself or a loved one to this luxurious Jo Malone hand and body wash that would normally be much more of a splurge. The limited-edition beauty exclusive comes with 16.9 fluid ounces of the fragrant formula, whose crystal clear gel transforms into a foamy lather when applied to the skin.

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

If you haven’t hopped onto the PMD facial cleanser craze yet, then now’s the time. Beloved by beauty influencers everywhere, powerful cleansing device uses its unique SonicGlow technology, along with gentle silicone bristles, to break down dirt and oil from within the pores. With over 7,000 vibrations per minute, PMD promises a thorough cleanse for every skin type.

Gucci Bloom Perfume and Sheer Lipstick Set

Gucci Bloom has never been cheaper than in this Nordstrom Beauty exclusive. Valued at $172, the popular scent is creative director Alessandro Michele’s first fragrance for the fashion house, and features notes of natural tuberose and jasmine leaves for a powerful floral aura.

Yves Saint Laurent Slim Glow Matte Lipstick Set

Despite being more well known for its off-the-runway clothes, YSL has proven itself within the beauty industry and their matte lipsticks are no exception. The set comes with two reddish-pink shades of their smudge-proof, creamy sticks to add an edge to any outfit for a night out.

Khiel’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Khiel’s body moisturizer is enriched with top-of-the-line ingredients, such naturally-derived antioxidants, cocoa butter, and sesame oil, all offering moisturizing qualities for an all-over glow.

Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo

Lash-enhancing formulas are one of the most recent crazes within the beauty industry, with Neulash at the forefront of impressive Active Eyelash Technology. The nutrient-rich lash enhancers uses sodium hyalorunate, amino acids, bioengineered peptides and biotin to promote faster growing and healthier lashes.

Tom Ford Eyeshadow and Lip Set

You won’t find a better deal on this Tom Ford eyeshadow and lipstick, which would normally retail for $127. The full-sized eyeshadow palette comes in four shimmery and natural shades, with two color-matched lipsticks in pinkish-mauve shades for a complete look.

