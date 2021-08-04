From Nike to Alo: The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Activewear Deals That Are Still Available

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s never been easier to tap into high-fashion streetwear trends. Patterned leggings, vibrant sneakers, cropped sweatshirts, even fleece sweatpants: activewear pieces are not only acceptable to wear outside these days, but are wardrobe staples for some of the most stylish city crawlers across the country. And Nordstrom is helping you up your athleisure game this summer with their unbeatable Anniversary Sale, which includes deals on high-end activewear brands like Sweaty Betty, Nike and Alo.

Whether you’re in the market for a cozy two-piece sweatsuit set, dri-fit shorts for a summer night run or versatile sneakers that can transition from errands to a workout, the fashion retailer has you set. Here are the best activewear deals that are still available — but you’ll want to act fast before the annual sale closes for good on Aug. 8.

Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants

These loose-fitting sweatpants, which also come in gray, black and white, are the perfect loungewear for hanging at the house or throwing over more tight-fitting gear after a workout. These Nike ones are made out of cotton-blend fleece for a dense and soft feel.

Adidas Studio Lounge Wide Leg Fleece Pants

Adidas brings some flare to these cozy fleece sweats with a cool and comfortable wide-leg cut.

Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings

Alo has some of the best leggings in the game, promising a premium fit and durability that will be sure to last through years of workouts. The Airlift style comes in three vibrant colors, and features chafe-preventing flatlock seams that mold to the body like a second skin.

Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker

The Air Tailwind running shoe is transformed into an everyday sneaker with this stylish revamp. The throwback shoe sports the same streamlined construction and square-nubbed tread as the original, in addition to Nike’s revolutionary Nike Air unit that provides unbeatable cushioning.

Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker

Keep it even more casual with this classic high-point sneakers that fuse the modern look of polished leather with vintage detailing.

Nike Tempo Dri-Fit Running Shorts

Perfect for a trip to the gym or an outdoor run, these Dri-FIT shorts from Nike feature breathable mesh for cooling ventilation and curved, nonrestrictive legs for maximum comfort.

Alo Unity 2-in-1 Shorts

These versatile running shorts work for exercise, but also as sleek shorts to add an effortless touch to any outfit. A built-in compression layer below a stretchy tech blend promises comfort for top performance.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Shorts

These fleece athletic shorts feature secure zip pockets to easily carry everything you need while on the go, plus an adjustable drawstring waist for easy movement.

Sweaty Betty All Day High Waist Embossed Leggings

No one does leggings better than Sweaty Betty, the British women’s activewear brand that started off as a cult favorite and has only grown in popularity over the past few years. These top-selling black leggings feature a unique and subtle textured animal pattern for some extra edge, and are made out of high-performance fabric for cooling comfort. If you’re looking for something more bold, opt for the same Sweaty Betty style in pink.

All Day Workout Shorts

These stretchy bike shorts are all the craze right now, featuring a perfect cut for the summer weather and any sweaty workout. These ones come in a stylish olive green color, with a stretchy waistband to ensure a comfortable stretch. Here’s even cheaper ones from Zella.

Outdoor Research Shadow Water Resistant Insulated Vest

Save more than $50 on this high-quality vest with a classic silhouette for roaming the city streets, but also packed with insulation and water-resistant material for high-impact activities. Plus, it’s made out of recycled polyester that warms the body even when it’s wet, making it an apt wardrobe addition for any season.

Sweaty Betty All Sport 2.0 Backpack

Running from work to the studio and tired of cramming your shoes and leggings into your bursting tote bag? This polished bag is roomy enough to hold clothes and accessories, while also featuring a padded compartment to organize essentials such as laptops and tablets.