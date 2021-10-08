Here’s Where to Buy the Sold Out Nintendo Switch Oled Model

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch Oled has sold out fast since its release Friday morning, but there are a few places where the popular console is still available for purchase.

After selling out within hours of dropping on GameStop and the Nintendo website, the Oled popped up on Best Buy and Amazon, where a few console bundles are still in stock. The White Joy-Con is available on Best Buy, where users are required to create an account to wait in a virtual line for the opportunity to purchase. Amazon, on the other hand, has both the White Joy-Con and Red-and-Blue Joy-Con in stock at markup prices, with priority given to Prime members through Oct. 8.

The new version of the immensely popular Nintendo Switch, which originally retails for $350, boasts an impressive seven-inch OLED panel, a sizable upgrade from the Switch Lite and Standard Switch. In addition to higher color quality and brightness, the new model also features a sturdier kickstand, better audio and a storage bump from 32GB to 62GB.

The Oled is the third model to join the Nintendo Switch lineup, following the original Nintendo Switch and the portable Switch Lite, a handheld version of the console that doesn’t allow for TV connection.

If you’re able to get your hands on the fast-selling model before it sells out, you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best new video games to play on your new console.

Nintendo Switch Oled Red-and-Blue Joy-Con

Courtesy of Amazon

Nintendo Switch Oled Red-and-Blue Joy-Con $650 Buy It

Nintendo Switch Oled White Joy-Con

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now on Best Buy $349.99 Buy It

Buy Now on Amazon $615 Buy It