Mondo Celebrates 10 Years Of Music With Ultra-Rare ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Vinyl Release (EXCLUSIVE)

“Ten years is a very long time. We never thought our ‘jobs’ making records would last this long. In that time, we have amassed an incredible catalog of vinyl with some of the greatest composers of all time, creating new artwork with a roster of incredibly talented artists for some of the most iconic & beloved films ever made. We get to work with everyone from the most prominent major film and gaming studios to independents just starting out. We work with the most passionate and inspiring people anyone could ask for, but more importantly, we have found an incredible, supportive community of like-minded people that we are honoured to be a part of. As two fans of film, film music and vinyl we honestly couldn’t think of a better way to spend our working days. And if you think the first ten years have been fun, just wait! We feel like we are just getting started,” says Mondo and Death Waltz Recording Co. label managers Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman.