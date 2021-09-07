Mondo Celebrates 10 Years Of Music With Ultra-Rare ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Vinyl Release (EXCLUSIVE)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
‘Full Metal Jacket’ – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The vinyl soundtrack will be available for purchase this Wednesday at the Mondo Records and Death Waltz Recording Company shop for $30. In addition to the regular and Mondo disc editions, 30 limited edition discs were hand-poured by Wax Mage Records (see below). This special edition comes with a 2-pack of army men and flags as featured on the record package, with it’s own bag and header card signed and numbered by artist Alan Hynes.
Out of the 30 limited edition discs, 25 of the copies are from the Kubrick Estate and various people that worked on the release, and the remaining 5 copies of this ultra-rare collector’s item will be given away via a contest on Mondo’s social media channels as part of the 10th anniversary celebration. So check the hashtag #MondoDeathWaltz10 for more giveaways and exclusive deals through the whole month of September.