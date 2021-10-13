Freddy Krueger Gets a Makeover in Kylie Jenner’s ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In an unexpected collaboration, Kylie Jenner has teamed up with the iconic 1984 slasher film “Nightmare on Elm Street” for a horror-themed cosmetics line, out today. Think red and green knit stripes and a knife hand … but make it sexy.

The collection includes products named after the film, such as the “Freddy Eye Shadow Palette” and “Only a Dream Lacquer,” all in hues and stains inspired by Freddy Krueger’s antics and iconic costume. The line also comes with pre-packaged bundles that put together curated pieces, such as the collection bundle, which comes with all seven products in the collection, and the trio bundle, which includes the cheek jelly stain, eyeshadow palette and lip shine set.

In addition to blood splattered packaging, each product also comes packed in a box made to look like a VHS tape, referencing the way many home viewers likely saw the movie upon its release in the ’80s. The Wes Craven classic, which follows the ghost Krueger as he haunts the dreams of a group of neighboring teenagers, is credited with establishing the slasher genre.

Jenner teased the collection on social media this week, posting a provocative photo of herself on Instagram covered in fake blood, writing that it was a “DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror.” Jenner also posted sneak peeks of the products on her Instagram stories before the Oct. 12 drop, letting fans in on some of the best pieces from the collection.

Lip Shine Lacquer Set

Jenner’s limited-edition lip kit includes three Freddy Krueger-inspired shades: Only a Dream (pink nude), Elm Street (wild crimson red), and Never Sleep Again (deep red wine). The lip shine also features a new formula, boasting a creamy and comfortable texture with a highly-pigmented and shiny finish.

Pressed Powder Palette

This comprehensive palette features a wide range of colors perfect for the transition to fall. The 12 hues range from dark green to nudes and pinks, all in either matte, metallic or glitter. The

False Lashes

Dramatic falsies spice up almost any costume for Halloween, adding some glamour to even the spookiest of costumes. This limited-edition packet comes with one set of easy-to-apply, volumizing false lashes. Plus, these include four precut lash segments and a clear band that allow for a seamless blend with your lash line.

