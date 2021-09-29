Become 007 for the Day With This Enchanting ‘James Bond Immersive Exhibition’

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bond fans have more than “No Time to Die” to look forward to. Those living in New York City and London can also role-play as 007 for the day in two immersive exhibitions.

The “007xSKYSCAPE: The James Bond Immersive Exhibition” takes place at the Skyscape in Midtown Manhattan, where “projection mapping and larger-than-life installations take you inside the magic of 007,” according to a press release. The exhibition opened on Sept. 9 but tickets are still available through the end of the year for $23 apiece. A VIP package is also offered, and comes with an 156-page hardback book titled after the exhibit.

The 90-minute walk-through is catered towards filmmaking buffs and Bond fans alike, featuring never-before-seen images, animations and interviews from the set of “Skyfall.” The exhibit also showcases iconic memorabilia from past films, including Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, and recognizable gadgets and devices from Q’s lab.

In London, the Bond experience looks a bit more posh. The “Bond for a Day: Immersive Tour and Dining Experience” includes a visit to Mayfair, the Floris Museum, and a shooting range — topped off with a Vesper and Vodka Martini at the 5-star Taj Hotel.

The tour, which kicked off on Sept. 24, is led by an espionage expert who takes guests to various locations related to Ian Fleming and the “secret corners” he references throughout his books. The day’s six-hour schedule also includes a lesson on counter-surveillance techniques and a shooting range session using Bond’s preferred weapons.

Tickets are currently available through the end of the year, starting at $364.

