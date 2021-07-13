Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Drop Gender Fluid Capsule Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger have just dropped an exciting, gender fluid capsule collection, made up of cream-hued sets, stripes and more all thoughtfully designed to fit a diverse range of body types and gender identities.

The TommyxIndya collection, which dropped July 13, features everything from bandeau bras to satin basketball skorts to pinstriped pants — all inspired by the American fashion brand’s archives and infused with Moore’s own experiences as a non-binary actor and activist. Moore’s personal touch can be seen in details such as their initials in collegiate font, references to their hometown in Bronx, New York, and a lotus flower graphic that runs through the entire collection, a symbol of rebirth and self-actualization.

“This capsule goes beyond great style,” Moore said in a press release. “It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.”

The collaboration is also part of Tommy Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program, which raises money for creatives from underrepresented BIPOC communities. As part of the partnership, donations were made to Rainbow Railroad, Reuniting of African Descants and the Global Coralition, all non-profits or grassroots projects with the aim of advancing the well-being of Black, queer, trans and/or non-binary individuals. Inspired by these charities, Moore designed three charms featured on the TommyxIndya bag and hat.

