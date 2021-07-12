How to Watch the MLB All-Star Game 2021

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Midsummer Classic is back this week. The MLB All-Star Game kicks off on Tuesday, July 13. The annual, midseason game, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, will air live on Fox starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The best players from the American League and National League will compete at Denver’s Coors Field on Tuesday, where all eyes will be on the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who led the majors throughout Saturday night’s games, and will also be the first player in baseball history to serve as both a pitcher and hitter during the All-Star Game. Viewers can also expect a good game from veteran Kansas City backstop Salvador Perez (who will be making his seventh All-Star appearance) in addition to rising newcomers Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. who tied for 28 home runs during the majors. Another young star, Ronald Acuña Jr., set to represent the Atlanta Braves on the National Team, will miss the game due to a recent ACL tear.

The All-Star Game is particularly special for baseball fans, who have the ability to vote in the starting position players for each team, which consists of 34 players each. The eight pitchers and single backstop are selected by the players, while managers fill out of the rest of the roster.

If you’re looking to tune in this week, you can access Fox’s coverage on a variety of streamers, from Fubo TV to Hulu Plus.

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including NBC, ABC, Fox and Bravo, among hundreds more. Their starter package, at $64.99 a month, includes 121 channels, a Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on three screens at once.

At $70 a month, you get what you pay for with AT&T, whose entertainment TV package comes with more than 65 channels and 40,000 shows and movies on-demand. Upgrade to their Choice Package for more than 90 channels, including live sports, and — best of all — a full year of HBO Max.

Access Fox Sports, in addition to 30 more channels, for just $35 a month through Sling Blue. Their basic package is a deal, considering that it gives you access to top cable channels, more than 80,000 shows and movies on-demand and 50 hours of free DVR storage. Plus, it’s only $10 for the first month if you just want it for the fireworks or any other live event going on in July.

If you already have Hulu, it only costs an additional $5.99 a month to add on their Live TV option. You’ll have access to more than 75 top channels, in addition to Hulu Original and exclusive series, you can record Live TV with up to 50 hours of storage and can stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.

Youtube TV is the way to go if you’re looking for more options when you’re done streaming the MLB Game. In addition to more than 85 cable channels, a Youtube TV subscription also grants you access to league networks such as the NFL and NBA, in addition to unlimited Cloud DVR storage for the same price as traditional cable services.

