The Best Dresses From ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Black-Tie Episode (And Where To Buy Them)

Audrey’s mom doesn’t pay attention to her; Julien’s ex-boyfriend is crushing on her half-sister; Monet is on the brink of inciting a social media-driven riot to reinstate private school’s hierarchy. And, in classic “Gossip Girl” fashion, the Manhattan socialites are sipping martinis and looking fabulous amidst the chaos.

Aside from the drama, the stars of this week’s episode are the lavish gowns the girls wear to “Black Tie for School Supplies,” a fundraising party that looks more like a Windsor-worthy ball than a PTA-planned event. And as much as the elitist group would like their wardrobes to be exclusively off-limits, three of the best dresses from Thursday’s episode are still available in a wide range of sizes. (Unlike Julien’s Capucine that would take “an entire month’s salary to replace.”)

Courtesy of HBO

You can still get your hands on Audrey’s elegant cut-out satin gown from Rasario, Luna’s show-stopping Giambattisti Valli floral-print gown (currently 50% off) and Monet’s Rasario ruffled gown. While Julien’s Christopher John Rogers dress isn’t for sale, you can check out more of her designer of choice’s dresses here for a similar look.

And if you haven’t already, check out Zoya’s limited-edition Beyonce Adidas Superstars that she wore on the first day of school.

Rasario Cut-Out Satin Gown

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Audrey’s understated, yet classic, style opts for another fashion staple this week, the little black dress. The elegant, cut-out satin dress from Rasario is made out of glossy, duchesse satin, the gown includes a structured top cut in the shape of a perfect bow for an elegant column silhouette. For a more affordable option that gives the same effect, you can go for this Alice + Olivia Havana Cut-Out Dress.

BUY NOW: $1,845 Buy It

Giambattisti Valli Floral-Print Gown (50% Off)

Courtesy of Farfetch

Luna doesn’t get too much screen time in this week’s episode, but her Giambattisti Valli floral-print gown stole the whole show! And good news, the ivory, green and pink silk dress is currently 50% off on Farfetch. The ruffled beauty features an eye-catching bow detail in the front, frilly trim, a flared skirt and a high-low hem that ends in a long train at the back.

BUY NOW: $2,353 Buy It

Rasario Ruffled Gown

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Monet is the offense player in the clique, wearing her clothes as armor, which is why this red carpet-worthy gown is the perfect choice for a night where the brewing drama comes to an ugly head. The strapless dress is made from plush black velvet and shimmering lamé, featuring a sophisticated sweetheart neckline supported by internal boning. For a dramatic flair, the side is done up with silver ruffles ending in a dramatic leg split.

BUY NOW: $2,035 Buy It