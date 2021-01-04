15 Cookbooks Inspired by Iconic Films & TV Shows For Cinephiles & Foodies Alike

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s nothing that pairs better than a good movie and a solid meal to match—especially when your hunger spikes during a cozy binge-watching session on the couch. Sure, ordering in delivery or picking up takeout is always on the table, but next time you find yourself drooling over a delectable feast that your favorite fictional character is indulging in, why not whip up an at-home themed dinner inspired by your favorite show or movie?

Whether you’re a bona fide movie buff or just looking for some inspiration to spice things up in the kitchen, there are plenty of cookbooks chock-full of creative meal recipes, craft cocktails, and unique desserts based on some of the most iconic and cult-favorite films and television series of all time.

From the double-decker pizza in “Saturday Night Fever,” to Jocelyn’s home-cooked dinners featured in “Schitt’s Creek,” these comprehensive and beautifully illustrated themed cookbooks contain everything (sans your ingredients, of course) you need to guide you through re-creating your favorite on-screen food moments.

The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

This “Godfather” themed cookbook features over 75 authentic Italian dishes accompanied with visuals inspired by the Corleone family. From traditional meatballs to Clemenza’s Sunday sauce, this tome is a must-own for fans of the classic film trilogy.

'The Godfather' Cookbook $32.13 Buy It

The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers

Courtesy of Amazon.

With 75 specialty recipes included, this cookbook allows fans of the beloved series to bring a taste of Bob’s Burgers to their own kitchen. Each practical recipe comes from the popular blog “The Bob’s Burger Experiment,” and includes tasty recipes inspired by the show like the Bleu is the Warmest Cheese Burger and the Bruschetta-Bout-It Burger. It’s an absolute must-have for hungry carnivores and fans of the series alike.

Bob's Burgers Cookbook $39.99 Buy It

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Foodies of the galaxy will adore this “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”-themed culinary compilation, filled to the brim with delicious, out-of-this-world meal recipes fit for a Jedi. With over 175 recipes, including sides, snacks, desserts, and drinks, this detailed cookbook allows fans and foodies alike to bring the flavor of Black Spire Outpost to their own table. Some of the most notable recipes include Spicy Mandalorian Stew, Braised Shaak Roast, and Fried Endorian Tip-Yip.

'Star Wars: A Galaxy's Edge' Cookbook $27.55 Buy It

Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again

Courtesy of Amazon.

Starz’s “Outlander” not only offers a healthy fusion of drama, action and romance but it also offers plenty of mouth-watering food moments. Now, you can re-make delicious dishes inspired by and borrowed from the show in the comfort of your own home. From hearty dinners like Benedicta’s Steak and Mushroom Pie, to tasty treats like Mistress Abernathy’s Apple Pandowdy, this compilation offers a dish for every taste.

Outlander Kitchen Cookbook $22.84 Buy It

A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official ‘Game of Thrones’ Companion Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” may have wrapped in 2019, but mega-fans of the hit HBO series can still get their fix and bring the taste of the frozen North home with this official themed cookbook. The cookbook includes over one hundred different recipes suitable for chefs of all skill levels, organized by region, including Mutton in Onion-Ale Broth, Trout Wrapped in Bacon, Honey-Spiced Locusts, and Quails Drowned in Butter. Your winter feast is coming.

'Game of Thrones' Cookbook $23.49 Buy It

The Sopranos Family Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Compiled by master chef Artie Bucco, this Sopronos-themed cookbook allows you to re-create authentic Sicilian dishes inspired by and featured on the HBO series. Relive Tony Soprano’s delicious grilled sausage with fennel or whip up Carmela’s “healing” pastina and ricotta dish. With an endless supply of Italian meals to make for your own family and friends, this cookbook is the must-own volume for foodies and “The Sopranos” buffs.

The Sopranos Family Cookbook $20.40 Buy It

The Official Downtown Abbey Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Dine a la the Crawley with this official “Downtown Abbey” cookbook, featuring modern adaptions of period cuisine, as well as authentic replications of the fare showcased on the series. The recipes span breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts and are organized by occasion (i.e. afternoon tea, picnics, and downstairs supper) and the cookbook includes over 100 crave-worthy dishes like Oysters au Gratin, Jam and Custard Tarts, and Chicken Vol-au-Vents.

The Official Downtown Abbey Cookbook $16.29 Buy It

Tastes Like Schitt: The Unofficial Cookbook of “Schitt’s Creek”

Courtesy of Amazon.

For those looking to fill the void upon finishing the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” this unofficial cookbook will help you relive some of your favorite moments from the beloved series via culinary means. Featuring a slew of easy-to-follow recipes from Cafe Tropical to the Rosebud Motel’s cinnamon rolls, this unofficial cookbook is an essential keepsake for any super-fan of the series. Just be sure to fold in the cheese.

Unofficial 'Schitt's Creek' Cookbook $12.95 Buy It

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Inspired by some of Hogwarts’ most magical dishes, this unofficial “Harry Potter” cookbook includes over 150 recipes suitable for kitchen wizards and beginners alike. From simple “muggle” meals (think Kreacher’s French Onion Soup) to advanced confections like Treacle Tarts inspired by the books and movies, this unique collection will excite and satisfy the tastebuds of any fan.

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory--More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Wizards and Non-Wizards Alike (Unofficial Cookbook) $10.72 Buy It

Friends: The Official Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

With the help of this official cookbook, easily whip up a “Friends”-themed dinner while you rewatch the beloved sitcom yet again. This cookbook includes over 150 recipes taken from the show, including Just For Joey Fries and Rachel’s infamous Lobster With a Side of Lobster Roll. Gather some friends of your own and dig into some of Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey’s favorites.

'Friend' Official Cookbook $16.02 Buy It

Eat Like a Gilmore: The Ultimate Unofficial Cookbook Set for Fans of Gilmore Girls

Courtesy of Amazon.

Whether a veteran of the original drama-comedy series or a newfound fan currently binging the reboot, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in The Life,” this unofficial cookbook inspired by the show will transport you straight to Luke’s Diner (because fans know all too well that Loralei and Rory weren’t exactly chefs.) Aside from diner staples, this volume also includes some of the mother and daughter’s favorite junk foods: Chinese food dishes, Luke’s Cherry Danish, and even home-made pop tarts.

Eat Like a Gilmore Cookbook $29.99 Buy It

The Necronomnomnom: Recipes and Rites from the Lore of H. P. Lovecraft

Courtesy of Amazon.

Curated by Mike Slater and Thomas Roach, this quirky cookbook is chock-full of bizarre yet appetizing dish recipes, including The Deep Fried Deep One and the Nog Sothoth. Just like H.P. Lovecraft’s forbidden book, “Necronomicon,” this cookbook is also filled to the brim with secret pages and recipes. While not inspired by a movie or TV show, we figured this literary-themed cookbook had to be included in the list.

Recipes and Rites From The Lore of H. P. Lovecraft $26.48 Buy It

Seinfeld Cookbook: A Cookbook About Nothing!

Courtesy of Amazon.

Inspired by the legendary ’90s sitcom, this delightful “cookbook about nothing” spotlights 30 recipes borrowed from the series. For a show commonly dubbed as the “show about nothing,” it sure does have plenty of food-focused themed episodes, and this quirky cookbook will help you create some of the most memorable meals from the show.

'Seinfeld': A Cookbook About Nothing $9.99 Buy It

Back To The Future: The Official Hill Valley Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Featuring five chapters of gastronomic treats from different time periods, each inspired by the “Back To The Future” films, this official cookbook allows you to travel through time while feasting on festive meals. Some stand out recipes includes Hill Valley Clock Tower Chicken Fry and Uncle Joey’s Parole Cake.

'Back To The Future' Official Cookbook $22.95 Buy It

Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers

Courtesy of Amazon.

Looking for an anthology film-inspired cookbook with a wide range of cinematic-themed recipes inspired by the big screen to choose from? This comprehensive tome contains recipes from over 40 different iconic movies and cult-classic films, from the hazelnut gelato in “Roman Holiday,” the New York Style double-decker pizza in “Saturday Night Fever,” and even the deli sandwich featured in the infamous orgasm scene in “When Harry Met Sally.”

Eat What You Watch Cookbook $18.54 Buy It