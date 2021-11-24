The Best Black Friday TV Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you only buy your TV on Black Friday then you’re doing it right.

The mega-deals holiday is practically an open call to make an upgrade to your streaming experience, as online retailers like Best Buy and Amazon slash prices on dozens of 4K TVs of all sizes. Although more sales are set to go live on Friday morning, there are already countless deals available online, and it might be smart to snag these already-great deals now before they sell out.

From TCL’s best-selling 65-inch screen (currently 40% off) to Insignia’s all-new F50 series (38% off), here are the best TV deals that you won’t be able to get any other time of the year. Here, check out more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as we update them throughout the weekend.

TCL 65-Inch 6-Series (40% Off)

You save more than $600 on TCL’s best-selling 6-Series, which usually retails for $1,500. With superior 4K Ultra HD and mini-LED technology, you won’t be able to get as clear a picture for this price anywhere else. In addition to Quantum dot technology and Contrast Control Zones that offer brightness and vivid color, the set is also a prime choice for gamers: gain a competitive edge with no lags or image smears with THX Certified Game Mode for big-screen gaming.

All-New Insignia 55-Inch F50 Series (38% Off)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of full HD for only $400 with this insane deal on the brand new Insignia set. The QLED screen uses Quantum Dot technology to produce heavily saturated and vivid picture, while an Alexa voice-controlled remote allows you to search across apps and find content. Like all their sets, the F50 comes with Fire TV, with access to over a million streaming options across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Youtube and more.

Samsung 55-Inch Neo QLED (28% Off)

You save more than $500 through this mega-deal, that brings down the price of Samsung’s Neo to $1,200. The 2021 model is known for maintaining on-screen details in the dark through its Mini LEDs and Quantum Matrix Technology. Plus, it’s Neo Quantum Processor upscales all content to 4K through machine-based AI deep learning. Mesmerizing visuals are coupled by theater-grade audio, even without a sound bar: Discover TV Audio follows the action on screen with Object Tracking Sound+.

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED (18% Off)

Colors become more vivid on Samsung’s Class QLED screen, which uses Duel LED backlights that adjust in real time to deliver dynamic contrasts. Even better, Quantum HDR offers an expanded color range that goes beyond what you’re used to on HDTV. With 4K upscaling, a built-in Alexa and an air-slim design, you’ll be ready to binge-stream from any room in your house.

Sony X90J 50-Inch (18% Off)

There’s likely no other time you’ll be able to get your hands on Sony’s revolutionary TV processing technology for less than $1000. The Bravia XR boasts a cognitive processor that brings intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors — currently $200 off for Black Friday. Through Google TV, you can browse more than 700,000 TV shows and movies on any platform you choose. Plus, the set is equipped with exclusive features for the PS5 console for the gamers in the house.

LG Oled Series 48-Inch (25% Off)

The LG Oled is probably the best choice for gamers, fitted with a Game Optimizer that gives you easier access to all your game settings, in addition to HDR Gaming, Low-Latency mode and HGiG for a detailed gaming picture. On the streaming front, it comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels — all available in breathtaking picture and audio through Dolby technology (and even a Filmmaker Mode for a true cinematic experience).