Best Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is swiftly approaching, so don’t get caught without the perfect gift for your pop culture-loving significant other. In hopes of providing everyone with a happy (and timely) day of love, we’ve rounded up a batch of red-hued goodies and valentines.

‘Simply The Best’ Rose Apothecary Bundle

Bathe your beloved’s hands in body milk. “It’s milk, for your body!” from the limited edition official Rose Apothecary store. Television sensation “Schitt’s Creek” has collaborated with Beekman 1802 to bring David Rose’s (and Patrick’s) apothecary to life! The “simply the best” bundle includes two 9 oz. bar soaps, one Body Cream, and one Tinted Lip Balm. View are full “Schitt’s Creek” fan gift guide here.

Diptyque Roses Candle

Ask your Valentine, “Will you accept this rose-scened Diptyque candle?” Fans of lovesick reality TV drama and luxurious home scents will appreciate a rose that lasts (and smells this good) for longer than most of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” relationships.

Fenty Pro Kiss’r Lip Balm and Scrub Set

The Fenty and Adam Selman Valentine’s day capsule collection might be sold out, but that’s doesn’t mean you can’t still treat yourself with a little Rihanna-curated class and luxury. Pamper your pucker (especially before trying out a bold lip on a big night) with the Fenty lip prep kit. The gift set includes a scrub stick that exfoliates your lips and a creamy moisturizer to follow that leaves a no-stick sheen.

PAT McGRATH Lipstick Trio

Now that your lips have been prepped, it’s time to get them set. No one, and we mean absolutely no one understands a bold lip better than famed makeup artist Pat McGrath. A fixture at the Paris, London and New York fashion weeks, McGrath’s historic sparkle lip lewk has been spotted on runways and red carpets — both Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen are fans. So class up your Zoom with a bigger, brighter lip thanks to her many lipstick kits available at Sephora.

Russ & Daughters + Jake Gyllenhaal Collaboration

The definition of a great gift is giving someone something they never would have bought themselves, but secretly covets. Enter a $40 tie dye t-shirt made by Jake Gyllenhaal. Made famous in April of 2020 during the viral “handstand challenge” phase, the actor and lower East Side staple teamed up to bring his homemade concoction to life. Plus, 100% of the proceeds go to the Independent Restaurant Coalition which fights to save local restaurants and bars in crisis due to the pandemic, so while you’re add it maybe throw in a chocolate babka?

UGG Slippers

The “New York Times” called the resurrection of UGG an “unlikely yet totally predictable return,” for 2021. Despite being relegated to the back of the closet for a decade the brand has returned from the fashion shadows. The shearling platform sandals (and slides) have appeared on the feet of musicians, models and moguls. The look became so popular that there was an actual UGG shortage shortly after black Friday sales of 2020. The time of sweatpants and comfort is now — embrace the fluffy and free your toes in these red floofshoes.

’69 Love Songs,’ Vinyl Box Set

Staying indoors opens new possibilities to exploring the lost art of the album deep dive. And what better way to fill time than with 69 love songs from The Magnetic Fields? This collection is so much grander than the popular “The Book of Love” track (an indie staple for poignant moments in trailers, TV and on film). “69 Love Songs” contains nearly three hours of Valentine poems.

‘Star Wars’ Pop Up Valentine

Everything is better with Baby Yoda. The pop-up centric site Lovepop is absolutely brimming with delightful valentines from Disney, Marvel and “Star Wars” to let the Mandalorian in your life know you love them.

Stationary

There is nothing more romantic than a hand-written letter. Inspired by Princess Diana’s prolific thank you card game (she allegedly sent over 24,000 cards after Prince William’s birth), we developed a fondness for this simple, red-lined paper stock from Crane & Co. The Ecruwhite Note is a dead ringer for the original. The set of 10 notes and 10 envelopes is made from 100% cotton paper in the USA, featuring a delightful paper stock. Check out our full how to live like the royals guide.

Great Jones Bakeware

For the massive “British Bakeoff” fan in your life, upgrade their cookware with a little holiday flair. These vintage-styled baking dishes from Great Jones are slowly giving the Always Pan a run for its money online. They’re both festively decorated in reds and pinks, but which one is more likely to inspire brownies and other baked delights?

Heart-Shaped Deep Dish Pizza From Lou Malnati’s Pizza

After it was viciously maligned in the Golden Globe-nominated series “Emily in Paris,” Lou Malnati’s was forced to answer for this deep “diss.” Thankfully, the iconic windy city restaurant survives and thrives. So much so that Lou Malnati’s is offering a charity Valentine’s Day pack that includes a heart-shaped deep dish pizza, heart-shaped chocolate cookie holiday special and two pewter hearts from “Spreading Hearts” charity which represents the restaurant’s donation to a local Chicago-based food pantry. The pizza and the cookie are both about 9 inches and should serve two people total.

Urban Stems

Flowers may seem traditional, but a little bloom will brighten up any quarantine gloom. Urban Stems offers reasonable prices for all sizes of bouquets: Classic ($50), Seasonal ($75) or Luxe ($100). Reminder, don’t wait to long to purchase petals as the mad rush for stems begins now!

