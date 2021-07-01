Where To Find Florence Pugh’s Show-Stopping Combat Boots This Summer (Or a More Affordable Dupe)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Combat boots are back. The former fashion staple is everywhere, even fictional comedy legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) of HBO’s “Hacks,” can’t help but comment on Hannah Einbinder’s “chimney sweep boots” when she meets the Gen Z comic. Einbinder sports the shoes throughout her time on screen, desert heat be damned because these boots were made for stompin.

Originally relegated to colder months, combat boots have graced the feet of several of our favorite fashion mavens this spring. An early adapter to the big boot, small dress lewk is “Black Widow” star Florence Pugh. The actor even posted a candid shot of her wearing Prada’s classic Pocket Lug-Sole Leather Boots on her Instagram, with the caption: “Boots that you can march in. Always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Prada is known for a good lug sole, with celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham all rocking them as part of their trendy utilitarian styles. The chunky platforms are hard to miss, especially with their signature zipped pouch strapped around the ankle. While they boast a hefty price tag, they’re well worth the price considering their artisanal craftsmanship and premium leather that is sure to last a lifetime.

But there’s no lack of more affordable options if you’re looking for a dupe to rival that of the house of Miuccia. From Doc Martens to Sam Edelman to Ganni, we rounded up the best chunky combat boots at every price range.

Prada Pocket Lug-Sole Leather Combat Boots

Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Prada’s chunky boots are one of the top-selling items from the luxury fashion brand. The house of Miuccia has always done a good lug sole, aiding celebrities from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Victoria Beckham and now Florence Pugh in perfecting chic utilitarian styles. The boots latest iteration, seen on Pugh, is arguably their best one yet, featuring their classic buckled zip pouch on the side and a 2.3-inch platform heel for additional clunk. They come at a high-fashion price, but its Italian leather and artisanal craftsmanship ensure that they’ll last a lifetime – and plus, combat boots are never going out of style.

BUY NOW: $1,450 Buy It

Dr. Marten’s Jadon Platform Boots

Courtesy of Dr. Marten’s

Doc Marten’s Jadon style is one of the larger options offered up by the ubiquitous footwear company. An evolution of their eight-eye boot, the Jadon features grooved edges, yellow stitching and a heel loop, in addition to a chunky platform sole. These are also made with Doc Marten’s Polished Smooth leather for an added sheen.

Dr. Martens Jadon II $179.95 Buy It

Rag & Bone Shiloh Boot

Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone’s Shiloh Boot is the perfect option if you’re looking for a high-quality but don’t want to spend above $1,000. These are made out of 100% European cow leather and stretch sheep leather for a snug fit. Plus, they come with both black and white laces so you can switch them up depending on your outfit

BUY NOW: $525 Buy It

Steve Madden Bettyy Black Boot

Courtesy of Steve Madden

You can’t go wrong with these classic Steve Maddens, that give you the power of the Prada stompers for less than $100. Just like Doc Martens, they’re made out of vegan leather and come with a 1.25-inch tall platform sole.

BUY NOW: $99.95 Buy It

Cape Robbin MonaLisa Boot

Courtesy of Amazon

The dupe of all dupes: there really isn’t anything you can’t find on Amazon. These Cape Robbin combat boots are probably the closest you’ll get to Prada’s platform boots, even featuring its own zipped pouch on the side in addition to a chunky sole for added intensity.

Cape Robbins Combat Boot $64.99 Buy It

45% Off Ganni Black Brush Off Nylon Boot

Courtesy of Ssense

These fast-selling Ganni boots are a total steal right now, offering a fashion-style at almost half the price. They feature web trimming with an embossed logo at the heel, with a high platform reminiscent of Prada’s celebrity-favorite boot. But if you don’t snag these fast enough, there’s plenty of other Ganni lug soles on sale right now, such as their Black Hiking Boots and Black Polido Zip Boots.

BUY NOW: $475 $261 Buy It

Sam Edelman Gilligan Lug Sole Combat Boot

Courtesy of Sam Edelman

These lace-up booties provide a contemporary utilitarian style at an affordable price. They’re made out of 100% real leather for a snug and long-lasting fit.

BUY NOW: $150 Buy It