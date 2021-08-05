Get Ready for Back to School With These Exciting Tech Deals

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re headed back to the dorms and need noise-cancelling headphones to drown out your roommate, or are in need of a new Apple AirPods or a laptop-friendly bag for your daily commute to the classroom, we have you covered with back-to-school deals that students and graduates alike.

21% Off Apple Airpods Pro

Considering the short lifespan of first generation AirPods, there’s a good chance you may need another pair. The Pro version is normally a splurge at $250, making this deal a perfect time to make an upgrade. With perks such as noice cancellation, transparency mode, and three customizable fits, the Pro is well worth the sub-$200 price tag.

$30 Off 2020 Apple iPad

An iPad is a great supplementary device to have in tow, either for work or for play. The Apple Pencil makes it easier than ever to fill out forms, work on collaborative documents, make presentations, and even doodle for fun. The 8th generation is also a huge upgrade from previous iterations, with a 10.2 inch display, both front-facing and back-facing cameras, and a 12 Bionic chip that allows for speedier processing.

$60 Off 2020 Apple iPad Air

The 4th generation of the iPad Air is one of the best, sleekest devices from Apple yet. It boasts a 10.9-inch retina display and an A14 Bionic chip with neural engine for fast processing that makes it easier than ever work on the go. Plus, it comes with a 12MP back camera and 7MP front-facing camera for high-quality Zooming and video conferencing.

15% Off 2020 Apple Macbook Pro

If you’ve been waiting out getting a new computer, now is the time to do it. The Macbook Pro is a safe bet for anyone looking to run intensive processors like video-editing applications, image-editing software, 3D programs, audio editing and software developers. Plus, it’s $200 off right now.

10% Off 2020 Apple Macbook Air

Save $100 on the Macbook Air, one of Apple’s most popular products. It has impressive processing capabilities despite its small size (2.8 pounds and 1.6-inches thick) with 8 GB of memory, 257 GB of storage, a 720-pixel HP camera and an M1 processor like its Macbook siblings. The Air is also fun because it comes in three sleek colors: rose gold, silver and space grey.

15% Off Apple Watch Series 3

An Apple Watch is the best way to get back into an active routine after a rather sedentary year. Take calls and reply to texts on the go, measure your blood oxygen with a new sensor, track your daily activity with the Fitness app, and sync your favorite movies, shows or podcasts no matter where you are.

30% Off Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones

Bose SoundLinks are some of the best wireless headphones in the market, offering exclusive TriPort technology and Active EQ for crisp and powerful sounds at any volume. Multifunction controls on each ear-cup allow you to customize your experience and sync up with two devices at a time for a seamless hands-free listening experience, perfect for a long commute or focus-intensive work.

50% Off Beats Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre, which are half off right now, are another option for noise-cancelling headphones. The Solo Pros have a smart ergonomic design for maximum comfort and come with two distinct listening settings depending on your mood: active noise cancelling and transparency. Plus, it comes with 22 hours of battery life so you don’t have to constantly worry about being plugged in while working.

37% Off Bopai Laptop Backpack

Bopai is the perfect choice for a work or school backpack, considering its super-slim design that easily fits essentials like laptops, tablets and notebooks. A soft flannel compartment can protect any 15-inch device, while a unique concealed double zipper works as an invisible anti-theft design.

24% Off Lenovo Touch Screen Laptop

Save big on this sleek touchscreen laptop from Lenovo. It comes with a fast-processing Windows 10 operating system, a 15.6-inch multi-touch screen and 360-degree flip-and-fold design for easy portability.

27% Off Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Whether you’re at your desk, curled up in bed or on the go, this tablet-to-laptop device from Microsoft adapts to the way you work. It includes a laptop-class Intel core processor that rivals any desktop computer, in addition to all-day battery life and high-resolution graphics.