This Show-Stopping Miu Miu Set Is Having a Serious Moment Right Now

Ariana Grande is a sparkling, vibrant flower amidst a lush, green field in her most recent Vevo Live performance released yesterday, in which the pop star sings her chart-topping single “Positions.”

She’s separate from the surrounding nature, of course, but she fits right in —while somehow also standing right out — thanks to the magic of her bright pink Miu Miu set. And Grande isn’t the only celebrity loving the colorful embellished Cady skirt and top from the Italian fashion label’s SS21 collection. Dua Lipa was first seen wearing the Cady top with a yellow version of the mini skirt during her performance at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball last year, the same one that Olivia Rodrigo was photographed in for a Nylon photoshoot in May. And who else got the memo? None other than “The Crown’s” Emma Louise Corrin who modeled the striking set for Miu Miu’s campaign back in January.

And while the glitzy set is the embodiment of an outfit worthy of a superstar model, the set is still available to purchase online — meaning we should all be superstars for the day, right?

It’s no surprise that the set is going fast, but there are still some in stock for you to snag before they sell out.

Miu Miu Embroidered Cady Top

Courtesy of Miu Miu

First seen on the SS21 Miu Miu runway, this unique halter top is made out of 100% vericose, embellished with plastic and glass for a one-of-a-kind, textured look. Featuring an open back with straps, it comes in both pink and orange for a bright summer piece to pair with a skirt and sandals.

BUY NOW: $4,400 Buy It

Miu Miu Embroidered Cady Mini Skirt

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Pair this matching skirt with the Cady top for a complete set or pare down the look by styling it with a slouchy white tee and sandals. Made out of the same material as the Cady top (vericose, plastic and glass), it features a slim fit and mini hemline. You can also opt for the black version for a more subtle look.

BUY NOW: $7,.500 Buy It