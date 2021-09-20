Find the Exact Lipstick Anya Taylor-Joy Wore on the Emmys Carpet

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anya Taylor-Joy was one of several standout red carpet looks at the 2021 Emmys.

The 25 year-old actress and model has been on the scene for a while but it wasn’t until her starring role in “The Queen’s Gambit” earlier this year that she’s become a regular on a slew of star-studded carpets and press events. And in head-to-toe white and yellow with a stunning red lip, Tayor-Joy’s look at Sunday night’s awards ceremony, where she was nominated for lead actress in a limited series, is arguably her best yet.

All eyes were on her vibrant, backless haute couture Dior gown as she posed for photos, a show-stopping fit made even more striking by a bright, red lip. Her look, which made a splash online as soon as she stepped out, follows another high-fashion moment of hers at the Venice Film Festival, where she wore a bright pink Dior set reminiscent of a vintage Barbie.

Although neither of her Dior fits are available for purchase, her elegant Emmys makeup look (also Dior) can be easily recreated with just a few products. For help, we enlisted makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, who did up Taylor-Joy’s face for the ceremony.

“I kept her eyes soft and classic to compliment the pale yellow gown and and chose a bright red lip which perfectly complimented her yellow opera coat and Tiffany’s jewels,” he tells Variety. Below are the lip products Eisdell used so you can glam it up at your next black-tie event.

Dior Rouge Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in Bloom

Eisdell opted for Dior’s Liquid Lipstick in Bloom to achieve a classic red lip that would pair well with Taylor-Joy’s yellow outfit. The popular lip product is infused with flower oil for an ultra lightweight feel, but features heavy pigmentation that can last up to 12 hours of wear. Plus, it’s packed with camelina oil, almond oil and shea butter for moisturizing comfort.

Dior Crayon Contour Lip Liner in Red Smile

No bold lip is complete without a liner, which can prolong lipstick wear by up to two hours and helps ensure a flawless even color all day long without smudging or feathering. Taylor-Joy wore this one from Dior in the color Red Smile, whose mixture include shea butter and extracts of peony and pomegranate flower for a creamy and moisturizing texture.

