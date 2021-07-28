Luxury Travel Service PS Expands Services at LAX

Since its launch in 2017, PS has helped well-heeled travelers, including Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Paul Wesley and Max Greenfield, luxuriously avoid the crowds and lines at LAX. Instead of checking in at terminals, guests arrive at PS’ location just outside the airport on Imperial Highway, where they receive their own private suite, bites from The h.wood Group restaurants and, after being screened through an on-site TSA checkpoint, a ride along the tarmac to their flight in a BMW sedan. For international travel, the property also includes its own customs and immigration processing station. Now, PS is expanding.

The luxury travel service has opened The Salon, which allows guests to forgo a private suite to mingle with others in a lounge designed by celebrity fave designer Cliff Fong and features rotating art curated by Creative Art Partners. Salon prices start at $695 for PS members and nonmembers, whereas use of a private suite costs members $3,250 and nonmembers $4,350. Annual membership is $4,500. In a definite sign of the times, on-site COVID testing is available upon request.

The Salon also includes an outdoor garden. For families with young children or pets, keep in mind that The Salon is reserved for those 21 and over. Pets are not allowed.

“Our members and guests expressed a desire for more social options at PS,” company co-CEO Joshua Gausman tells Variety. “The Salon fills that gap without sacrificing the special TSA, customs and airfield driving features we’re known for. The Salon’s format and price point speak to the shift in the world of luxury hospitality, and we’re confident it will exceed every expectation.”