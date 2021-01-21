From Baubles to Blunts, Here’s How to Celebrate the Inauguration in Style

There’s no shortage of politically themed items out there — from caps to cannabis — to celebrate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration. Forget bobbleheads and mugs, here are a few of our favorites to mark the Jan. 20, 2021:

After four years of polarizing MAGA red hats in the White House, it’s time to break out the navy in honor of 46 and his VP. $14.95, whitehousegiftshop.com.

Part of her eponymous line, New England designer Haverhill Leach’s 14k gold Impeach necklace sends a timely message while making a sartorial statement too. What’s more, 100 percent of proceeds go to the ACLU. It’s $685, but a $765 version also includes sapphire and rubies, haverhill.com.

Rock out with this vintage band-inspired black sweatshirt featuring the duo of the moment, Biden and Harris. $29, etsy.com/shop/StefaniOfficial.

Pin for the win! Show your support for our new veep with a limited-edition pin collab from female-founded Argent (the women’s suiting brand beloved by politicians that counts the likes of Harris and Hillary Clinton as fans) and non-profit Supermajority. Ten percent of proceeds benefit Supermajority’s efforts to advocate for an equitable future for women. $15, argentwork.com.

Chelsea Handler, along with dispensaries Sweet Flower and The Apothecary, are celebrating the inauguration with the actor and comedian’s custom “America Is Back” box of cannabis goodies, including CANN beverages, pre-rolls by Pure Beauty pre-rolls, chocolates by Garden Society and a branded tote and lighter. All proceeds benefit Cage-Free Cannabis, a non-profit dedicated to repairing the injustices from the War on Drugs. Inhale to the chief! $85, sweetflower.com.