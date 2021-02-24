Celeb Chefs Nancy Silverton, Ray Garcia Launch New Restaurant Endeavors

From takeout to socially distanced fine dining, take your pick from three dynamic restaurant collaborations happening in Southern California.

Los Angeles pizza maven Nancy Silverton is bringing her world-renowned pies and California flavors to a Pizzeria Mozza pop-up on the grounds of the Ojai Valley Inn, where Silverton also serves as a culinary ambassador. Choose from Mozza standouts such as Nancy’s Chopped Salad, Meatballs al Forno and Silverton’s signature thin-crust pizzas, as well as an at-home pizza kit for two ($18). Available from Feb. 26 to March 7 (not including March 1-2) for takeout, orders must be placed via tock.com.

In the mood for something more formal? The Ojai Valley Inn is also offering a seasonally driven six-course dinner and wine pairing ($495 per person) in collaboration with The Restaurant at Meadowood. The culinary series is overseen by chef Christopher Kostow, who, along with his team, has taken up a winter residency at the property in the wake of the California wildfires that destroyed his Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurant late last year.

Meanwhile, back in L.A., chef Ray Garcia and his Broken Spanish restaurant have found a temporary new home at the NeueHouse Hollywood. The residency marks the restaurant’s return to the dining scene since the pandemic forced Garcia to shutter the doors to his beloved downtown Los Angeles dining destination in 2020. During a month-long residency at the members-only club, Garcia will turn out his modern spin on Mexican and Southern California cuisine. Look for signature Broken Spanish dishes such as chicharron (crispy pork belly paired with garlic mojo and pickled cabbage salad) and albondigas (duck meatballs with nopales, bacon and chipotle), best paired with the mezcal-forward Zocalo cocktail. Dinner will be served on the terrace, Thursday-Sunday., Feb. 25-March 31.