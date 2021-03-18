Molly Sims Teams With Womenswear Line Nylora to Design a Three-Piece Athleisure Collection

Molly Sims has teamed up with everyday womenswear line Nylora for her first athleisure capsule, designed with women on the go in mind.

Creative director Carolyn Jang, who founded the line (celeb fans include Chrissy Teigen, Emma Roberts and Jessica Alba) in 2018, turned to the former model for her appreciation of style and her perspective as an entrepreneur and a mom. The result: a three-piece blush-colored collection comprising a jacket, a tank and leggings made from high-performance fabrics with quick-dry capabilities.

“I’ve been wearing Nylora for quite some time now, and they have a beautiful aesthetic. Carolyn puts a lot of effort into the materials and the colors they choose and to make sure it fits and looks its best,” Sims tells Variety. nylora.com