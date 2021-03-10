Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Launches Home Meal Delivery Service

Gwyneth Paltrow is literally catering to her power base. The Oscar winner-turned-lifestyle CEO is launching a healthy home meal delivery service through her company, Goop.

Prepared by former Per Se chef Kim Floresca, the plans are gluten free and follow the principles of clean eating that the global brand was built on. (Famed for its annual detox plans, Goop insists that in its kitchen, “clean does not mean restrictive.”) Grain bowls, wraps, handheld snacks, seasonal soups, salads and a few desserts are curated for the weekly menu. Naturally, there will be options for plant-based or vegetarian meals, and sustainably sourced meat, seafood and dairy. Sauces and marinades will not contain refined sugar, soy or preservatives.

“Not only are Goop Kitchen meals healthy; they are also delicious — something we are so proud of,” Floresca tells Variety. Service will start in the L.A. area in Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Beverly Hills this week, with expansions to come. goopkitchen.com