Georgia May Jagger on Bleach London’s New Los Angeles Salon, and Wanting to Dye Her Hair Blue

Bleach London, the cult salon known for spearheading the dip-dye trend and its kaleidoscopic DIY colors and kits, has debuted its first stateside salon and storefront in L.A., at 8024 W. 3rd St. Working alongside a team of transatlantic stylists trained in Bleach’s trademark approach to color and haircare, co-founder Alex Brownsell (colorist to the likes of Florence Welch and Harry Styles), is taking appointments for the first time in a decade at the four-chair space, offering her signature $1,000 color experience. Longtime client and model Georgia May Jagger, also an investor and co-owner of the salon, weighs in on all things hair.

What services are your L.A. clientele asking for?

They’re obviously looking for a classic blonde. In London, I think they’re a bit more experimental. But in L.A. that’s also a thing, so that’s why we wanted to be there. … What we’re really seeing is more the reds, the bleached bits, the streaks.

Who is your hair icon?

I always say that it’s my mum [Jerry Hall], but really Alexis is my hair icon because she taught me how to do my own hair, cut my own hair, style my own hair. Also, Grace Jones is a big one.

Trend you haven’t tried yet?

I really want to do all-over blue. I’ve been thinking about it a lot but it takes the longest to get out. I did the rainbow dip-dye for the launch and Alex planned it perfectly so it washed out in time for me to go back to work.