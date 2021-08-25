×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Annette’ Star Marion Cotillard Found It ‘Very Easy’ to Act Opposite a Puppet in Leos Carax’s Film

Georgia May Jagger on Bleach London’s New Los Angeles Salon, and Wanting to Dye Her Hair Blue

Bleach London New Los Angeles Salon
Courtesy of Bleach London

Bleach London, the cult salon known for spearheading the dip-dye trend and its kaleidoscopic DIY colors and kits, has debuted its first stateside salon and storefront in L.A., at 8024 W. 3rd St. Working alongside a team of transatlantic stylists trained in Bleach’s trademark approach to color and haircare, co-founder Alex Brownsell (colorist to the likes of Florence Welch and Harry Styles), is taking appointments for the first time in a decade at the four-chair space, offering her signature $1,000 color experience. Longtime client and model Georgia May Jagger, also an investor and co-owner of the salon, weighs in on all things hair.

What services are your L.A. clientele asking for?

They’re obviously looking for a classic blonde. In London, I think they’re a bit more experimental. But in L.A. that’s also a thing, so that’s why we wanted to be there. … What we’re really seeing is more the reds, the bleached bits, the streaks.

Who is your hair icon?

I always say that it’s my mum [Jerry Hall], but really Alexis is my hair icon because she taught me how to do my own hair, cut my own hair, style my own hair. Also, Grace Jones is a big one.

Trend you haven’t tried yet?

I really want to do all-over blue. I’ve been thinking about it a lot but it takes the longest to get out. I did the rainbow dip-dye for the launch and Alex planned it perfectly so it washed out in time for me to go back to work.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad