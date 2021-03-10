Artist David Hockney Brings His ‘My Normandy’ Exhibit to Venice Gallery L.A. Louver

At 83, David Hockney — one of the world’s most influential living artists — is thriving during lockdown. “David Hockney: My Normandy,” the British-born painter’s new solo show at L.A. Louver (and his 22nd at the Venice gallery since 1978), is his ode to the changing seasons of the French countryside.

Drawn to Normandy for its pastoral landscapes and rich history, Hockney — who has been capturing the life and style of Southern California since putting down roots in the area in the 1960s — settled into a 17th-century cottage with an adjoining barn-turned-studio in March 2019. What started as a goal to depict the arrival of spring evolved into 16 vibrant works, both ink-drawn pieces and iPad prints, that invite the viewer into his existence, complete with views of the property and the fruit trees that dot the grounds. Echoing the storytelling format of the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry that narrates the story of the Norman conquest of England, two 40-foot-long friezes show Hockney’s home and its surroundings throughout the passing seasons. Through May 1. lalouver.com