‘The Prom’ Star Jo Ellen Pellman to Appear at Go24forGarrett’sSpace for Suicide Prevention

Jo Ellen Pellman (“The Prom”), Joe Serafini (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and Andy Lassner (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) are among the entertainment industry figures making appearances at Go24forGarrett’sSpace, a 24-hour livestream fundraiser for the suicide prevention nonprofit that helps struggling young adults.

“We put this event on to honor our son and the goodness that he exudes and the good that he brought to this world,” says Garrett’s Space co-founder Julie Halpert, who, together with her husband, Scott Halpert, created the organization in 2017 after their son Garrett died by suicide at age 23.

Hosted by Garrett’s friend Mario Sulaksana, the fundraiser kicks off on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m., with a lineup featuring performances and speeches from actors Robert Ariza (“Hamilton”) and Danny Pino (“Dear Evan Hansen”), songwriter Benj Pasek (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and CNN political commentator David Axelrod (“The Axe Files”).

“It’s quite clear that art and music have such a healing impact,” says Julie Halpert. “Some of our happiest memories were our three kids just sitting around the piano and singing. It brings people together. It gives them an incredible outlet, even for their pain.”

In partnership with the Eisenberg Family Depression Center at the University of Michigan, the organization provides free virtual wellness groups three days a week. The Halperts have their eyes set on a long-term dream of opening a holistic wellness center as a haven for young adults, who could participate in therapy, music, dance movement, journaling, poetry, meditation, yoga, cooking and more during their stay.