Marvel’s Victoria Alonso to Speak at NALIP Media Summit

The three-day 2021 virtual edition of the NALIP Media Summit will feature a conversation with Marvel Studios’ EVP Victoria Alonso moderated by Variety‘s Marc Malkin.

The three-day event will feature diverse creative leaders from the Latinx community that will connect with attendees through a series of sessions, workshops, exclusive screenings and mentorship opportunities. The 22nd annual event will be held July 19-21. Additional speakers and sessions will be announced soon.

Alonso is an Argentine film producer who has been working in the industry for over 25 years. She began her career working in visual effects and quickly rose as an award-winning VFX producer at Digital Domain. After joining Marvel as EVP of visual effects and post-production in 2005, she worked as a co-producer on the studio’s early hits such as “Iron Man,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Assuming her current position in 2015, she has served as an executive on every Marvel Cinematic Universe film and television show since 2012’s “The Avengers.”

Alonso’s talk will stream live on July 20 followed by a signature conversation with Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. Other speakers include actors Isabela Merced and Frankie Rodriguez.

Variety serves as the official media partner for the 2021 NALIP Media Summit, which is presented by WarnerMedia. Additional support was provided by Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, STARZ, CAA, The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures, Motion Picture Association, Writers Guild of America-West, CPB, Latino Public Broadcasting, Bad Robot, PBS, Nickelodeon, Endemol Shine North America and New Cadence Productions.

Passes are available on the summit’s website.