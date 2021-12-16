Zendaya Jokes That Tom Holland Will Play Spider-Man Until He’s 34

While nothing’s been confirmed, it’s clear that many are excited about the prospect of Tom Holland continuing to play Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe even beyond “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“I think it’s 12 now?” Holland joked when asked how many more Spider-Man films he’s signed on for.

“I could have sworn it was 34,” said Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter’s best friend Ned in “No Way Home.”

“No, it’s until he’s 34,” said Zendaya, who plays MJ, Peter’s girlfriend.

She also commented on how much of her character’s arc she knew about when she joined the franchise.

“I kinda knew that the character would start off small and grow. But I did not know how it would grow. I did not know the things they were gonna through. I definitely didn’t see Spider-Man’s identity being known to the world,” she said. “But it really opened up so many more possibilities.”

“I was pretty shocked,” Holland added. “I was also pretty worried. I care a lot about Peter Parker and I know that his identity being revealed would be a bad thing for him, so I was worried about it, but equally excited at the challenge and the prospects of what might come along with that idea.”

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Monday, several producers shared a similar sense of excitement.

“You know what? As long as [Holland] wants to make ‘Spider-Man’ movies, we will make ‘Spider-Man’ movies. If I have my way, we will,” said producer Amy Pascal, following up on her comments last month that there were plans for three more films, despite that Marvel and Sony have yet to officially announce any sequels.

“I will confirm that my dear sister in arms, Amy, is a very optimistic person. Nothing has been determined, but on the other hand, everything is still possible,” said Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures.

“God bless, Amy. I’m in. Let’s go. I’m ready to go,” said executive producer Victoria Alonso. “If Amy said three movies with Tom Holland, she’s the boss. If the world works out that he does, he does.”