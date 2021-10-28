TikTok and Jeremy Scott to Be Honored by AmfAR (EXCLUSIVE)

The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), will honor designer Jeremy Scott and TikTok at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, taking place Nov. 4 at the Pacific Design Center. A special tribute will also be paid to the late Arlen Anderson, a former amfAR trustee.

The Moschino designer will receive the Award of Courage for his longtime commitment to amfAR and the fight against AIDS. His award will be presented by a surprise special guest. TikTok will receive an honor for the platform’s leadership and commitment to supporting communities globally throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Chairs of the amfAR Gala Los Angeles include Alessandra Ambrosio, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Berk, Steve Buscemi, Lana Condor, Jenna Dewan, Karen Elson, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jon Hamm, Winnie Harlow, Kate Hudson, Cheyenne Jackson, Paris Jackson, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum, Julian Lennon, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Addison Rae, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Meg Ryan, Symone, Ellen von Unwerth and amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, among others.

The open-air event will include a socially distanced cocktail reception, dinner, a live auction and performances by OneRepublic and Bebe Rexha. Cadillac and FIJI Water are the associate sponsors.

AmfAR has temporarily expanded its infectious disease research efforts to additionally focus on COVID-19. The foundation is funding the development of safe and effective treatments for those infected with COVID-19 as well as research into the impact of the disease on people living with HIV.

“When the Lights Are Bright Again” Benefit for The Actors Fund

The upcoming launch party for “When the Lights Are Bright Again,” a book about the theater community during the pandemic, will serve as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund. The evening, taking place at Haswell Green’s in New York City, will feature performances by Eden Espinosa, James Harkness, Shereen Pimentel, Robert Hartwell, Eleri Ward, MiMi Scardulla, Nattalyee Randall, Courtney Daniels and Davon Williams. The party will be will be hosted by book’s creator Andrew Norlen and photographer Matthew Murphy.